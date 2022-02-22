Effingham St. Anthony survives competitive clash with Hume Shiloh 53-45

Effingham St. Anthony edged Hume Shiloh in a close 53-45 encounter in Illinois girls basketball on February 22.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 19-19 tie through the first quarter.
Effingham St. Anthony broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-45 lead over Hume Shiloh.
