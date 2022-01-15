El Paso-Gridley mows down Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41-15

El Paso-Gridley showered the scoreboard with points to drown Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41-15 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 15.
In recent action on January 10, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
