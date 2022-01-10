El Paso-Gridley pulls python act on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-16

El Paso-Gridley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-16 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Toulon Stark County and El Paso-Gridley took on St Joseph-Ogden on December 29 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.
