Fairbury Prairie Central earns narrow win over St. Joseph-Ogden 47-44

Fairbury Prairie Central eventually plied victory away from St. Joseph-Ogden 47-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.
Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Fairbury Prairie Central faced off on February 22, 2022 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 2, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Canton and St Joseph-Ogden took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 29 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.