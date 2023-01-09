 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central earns narrow win over St. Joseph-Ogden 47-44

Fairbury Prairie Central eventually plied victory away from St. Joseph-Ogden 47-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Fairbury Prairie Central faced off on February 22, 2022 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 2, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Canton and St Joseph-Ogden took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 29 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.

