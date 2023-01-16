 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central imposes its will on Monticello 48-15

It would have taken a herculean effort for Monticello to claim this one, and Fairbury Prairie Central wouldn't allow that in a 48-15 decision on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Fairbury Prairie Central and Monticello played in a 57-32 game on January 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 9, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Monticello took on Danville on January 9 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap.

