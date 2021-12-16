Fairbury Prairie Central manhandles Champaign St. Thomas More 51-31

Fairbury Prairie Central dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 51-31 victory over Champaign St. Thomas More at Fairbury Prairie Central High on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 2, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Urbana and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Kankakee Grace Christian on December 11 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.