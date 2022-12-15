Fairbury Prairie Central overcomes Champaign St. Thomas More in seat-squirming affair 52-50

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Fairbury Prairie Central wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-50 over Champaign St. Thomas More in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
