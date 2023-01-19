Fairbury Prairie Central slides past Tolono Unity in fretful clash 45-38

Fairbury Prairie Central posted a narrow 45-38 win over Tolono Unity on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Tolono Unity faced off on January 20, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Tolono Unity faced off against Rantoul and Fairbury Prairie Central took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 9 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.