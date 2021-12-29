Finding a way: St. Joseph-Ogden eventually eclipses El Paso-Gridley 49-29

St. Joseph-Ogden staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 49-29 win over El Paso-Gridley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Titans started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at half over the Spartans.
St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-21 lead over El Paso-Gridley.
