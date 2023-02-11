Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fisher did exactly that with a 61-27 win against Champaign Academy in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on February 2, Fisher faced off against Eureka . For results, click here. Champaign Academy took on Alton Mississippi Valley Christian on February 6 at Champaign Academy High. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.