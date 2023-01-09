Fithian Oakwood defeats Milford in lopsided affair 37-9

Fithian Oakwood offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Milford during this 37-9 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.
The last time Fithian Oakwood and Milford played in a 51-48 game on January 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 29, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Cayuga North Vermillion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
