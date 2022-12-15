 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fithian Oakwood dims lights on Hoopeston 43-23

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Fithian Oakwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 43-23 explosion on Hoopeston on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston faced off on January 21, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 8, Hoopeston squared off with Catlin Salt Fork in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News