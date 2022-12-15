Fithian Oakwood dims lights on Hoopeston 43-23

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Fithian Oakwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 43-23 explosion on Hoopeston on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
