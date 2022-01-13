Fithian Oakwood mows down Georgetown-Ridge Farm 65-30

Fithian Oakwood showered the scoreboard with points to drown Georgetown-Ridge Farm 65-30 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 13.
Fithian Oakwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 59-24 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
It were a nail-biter in the final quarter when the Comets and the Buffaloes both had the scoreboard blinking in a 65-30 knot.
Recently on January 6 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Chrisman in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.