Fithian Oakwood outduels Georgetown-Ridge Farm in competitive clash 47-34

Saddled up and ready to go, Fithian Oakwood spurred past Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-34 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 12.
Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off on January 15, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Cayuga North Vermillion and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on January 5 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap.
