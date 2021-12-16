Fithian Oakwood rides to cruise control win over Hoopeston Area 44-22

Fithian Oakwood earned a convincing 44-22 win over Hoopeston Area on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 9, Hoopeston Area faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Fithian Oakwood took on Champaign Centennial on December 8 at Fithian Oakwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
