Fithian Oakwood slips past Bismarck-Henning 30-27

Fithian Oakwood wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 30-27 victory over Bismarck-Henning on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

An intermission tie at 10-10 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Comets put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 20-17 in the last stanza.

