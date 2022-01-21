Fithian Oakwood tops Hoopeston Area 50-37

Fithian Oakwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Hoopeston Area 50-37 on January 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Fithian Oakwood's shooting jumped to a 22-13 lead over Hoopeston Area at the half.
In recent action on January 15, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Hoopeston Area took on Armstrong-Potomac on January 15 at Armstrong-Potomac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.