Flanagan-Cornell tops Fisher 43-29

Playing with a winning hand, Flanagan-Cornell trumped Fisher 43-29 on January 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 3, Flanagan-Cornell faced off against Heyworth and Fisher took on Watseka on January 8 at Watseka High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.