Flexing muscle: Deer Creek-Mackinaw tightens grip on Heyworth 64-41

Deer Creek-Mackinaw scored early and often to roll over Heyworth 64-41 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 5.

The last time Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Heyworth played in a 48-33 game on January 6, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Heyworth faced off against Hillsboro and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Petersburg PORTA on December 29 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For more, click here.

