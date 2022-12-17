 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Effingham St. Anthony tightens grip on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 66-39

Effingham St. Anthony showed top form to dominate Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond during a 66-39 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Effingham St Anthony faced off on December 18, 2021 at Effingham St Anthony High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 12, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

