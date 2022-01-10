Flexing muscle: Paris rolls over Sullivan 61-23

Paris' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sullivan 61-23 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 10.
Recently on January 3 , Sullivan squared up on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.