Flexing muscle: Paris tightens grip on Sullivan 48-17

Paris put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Sullivan for a 48-17 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Paris and Sullivan played in a 61-23 game on January 10, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Sullivan faced off against Galesburg and Paris took on Mt Zion on January 3 at Paris High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.