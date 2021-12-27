 Skip to main content
Flexing muscle: Springfield rolls over Champaign Centennial 51-23

Champaign Centennial had no answers as Springfield roared to a 51-23 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Senators jumped in front of the Chargers 22-12 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield's rule showed as it carried a 42-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 17, Springfield faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Manual on December 18 at Peoria Manual High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

