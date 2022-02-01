Galesburg paints near-perfect picture in win over Canton 46-24

Yes, Galesburg looked superb in beating Canton, but no autographs please after its 46-24 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.
The Silver Streaks darted in front of the Little Giants 13-5 to begin the second quarter.
Galesburg opened a gargantuan 29-13 gap over Canton at halftime.
Galesburg pulled ahead to a 44-13 bulge over Canton as the fourth quarter began.
