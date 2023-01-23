Galesburg sinks Canton with solid showing 61-47

Galesburg trucked Canton on the road to a 61-47 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 23.
The last time Galesburg and Canton played in a 46-24 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.