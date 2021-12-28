Geneseo clips Springfield in tight victory 51-48

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Geneseo wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-48 over Springfield in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for the Senators, who began with a 22-17 edge over the Maple Leafs through the end of the first quarter.
A half tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-48 lead over Springfield.
