Georgetown-Ridge Farm collects skin-tight win against Villa Grove 40-35

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Georgetown-Ridge Farm nabbed it to nudge past Villa Grove 40-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 31, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Danville First Baptist Christian and Villa Grove took on Bethany Okaw Valley on February 7 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
