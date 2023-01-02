 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgetown-Ridge Farm stops Westville in snug affair 46-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Georgetown-Ridge Farm wore a victory shine after clipping Westville 46-43 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High on January 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with December 13, 2021 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

