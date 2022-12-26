Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley escapes close call with Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-37

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley walked the high-wire before edging Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 26.
Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on December 20, 2021 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 19, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 19 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.