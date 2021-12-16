Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley takes victory lap over Farmer City Blue Ridge 44-15

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley turned out the lights on Farmer City Blue Ridge 44-15 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 16.
In recent action on December 9, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against LeRoy and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Toledo Cumberland on December 9 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.
