Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley thumps Farmer City Blue Ridge in punishing decision 55-26

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley delivered all the smoke to disorient Farmer City Blue Ridge and flew away with a 55-26 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 15.

The last time Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Farmer City Blue Ridge played in a 44-15 game on December 16, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 5, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Arcola and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on LeRoy on December 8 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap

