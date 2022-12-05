Gillespie clips Auburn in tight tilt 55-51

Gillespie survived Auburn in a 55-51 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 5.
Last season, Auburn and Gillespie faced off on January 24, 2022 at Auburn High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.