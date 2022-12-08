Gillespie defeats Piasa Southwestern in lopsided affair 58-27

Gillespie's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Piasa Southwestern during a 58-27 blowout in Illinois girls basketball on December 8.
Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie squared off with January 26, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
