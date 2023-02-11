It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Gillespie will take its 50-31 victory over Piasa Southwestern in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 11.

Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie faced off on January 26, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Gillespie faced off against Virden North Mac. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.