Glasford Illini Bluffs holds off Athens 36-27

Glasford Illini Bluffs poked just enough holes in Athens' defense to garner a taut, 36-27 victory at Glasford Illini Bluffs High on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Glasford Illini Bluffs and Athens played in a 44-30 game on January 8, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 26, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Athens and Athens took on Springfield Lutheran on January 2 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

