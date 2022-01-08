Glasford Illini Bluffs rains down on Athens 44-30

Saddled up and ready to go, Glasford Illini Bluffs spurred past Athens 44-30 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 8.
The Warriors authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Tigers 6-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Glasford Illini Bluffs registered a 15-12 advantage at halftime over Athens.
The Tigers jumped in front of the Warriors 32-19 to begin the fourth quarter.
