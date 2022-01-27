Glasford Illini Bluffs turns out the lights on Mason City Illini Central 36-16

Glasford Illini Bluffs showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Mason City Illini Central 36-16 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 15, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Clinton and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Mt Pulaski on January 20 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For more, click here.
