Hardin Calhoun earns solid win over Bluffs 36-20

Hardin Calhoun tipped and eventually toppled Bluffs 36-20 at Hardin Calhoun High on February 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on February 10 , Hardin Calhoun squared up on Jacksonville Routt Catholic in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.