Hardin Calhoun overcomes Waverly South County in seat-squirming affair 44-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Hardin Calhoun wore a victory shine after clipping Waverly South County 44-42 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 21, Hardin Calhoun faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Waverly South County took on Mt Olive on December 19 at Mt Olive High School. For a full recap, click here.
