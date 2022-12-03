Havana finds its footing in sprinting past Winchester West Central Coop 50-30

Havana showed top form to dominate Winchester West Central Coop during a 50-30 victory at Havana High on December 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Havana and Winchester West Central Coop faced off on December 17, 2021 at Winchester West Central Coop. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
