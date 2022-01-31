Havana tackles Astoria South Fulton Coop 72-47

Havana rolled past Astoria South Fulton Coop for a comfortable 72-47 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 31.
Recently on January 24 , Havana squared up on Brimfield in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.