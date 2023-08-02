First team

Denver Anderson, Jr., F, Mount Zion

Anderson led Mount Zion to a 23-9 record and a regional title, averaging 18.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.3 steals. She dominated the game on both ends, and was both playmaker and scorer.

Leah Adlaf, Sr., G, Maroa-Forsyth

Adlaf averaged 17.4 points and had 122 rebounds and 56 assists to earn IBCA All-State Special Mention and All-Sangamo First Team honors. She finished with 1,262 career points.

Lucy Corley, So., G, St. Teresa

An IBCA All-State Special Mention selection, Corley averaged 15.4 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, controlling both ends of the floor for the Bulldogs. She was one of the area’s top perimeter defenders.

Sarah Finley, Sr., C, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

The best big in Macon County averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and shot 52.8 percent from the floor despite battling double teams all year. She’ll continue her playing career at Knox College.

Haley Garrett, Sr., G, Cerro Gordo/Bement

Garrett was an All-Lincoln Prairie First Team pick, averaging 18.7 points, 9.5 rebounds (including 4.7 on the offensive end), and also 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the 229 Broncos.

Christina Rice, Sr., F, MacArthur

The H&R Macon County Player of the Year for the second straight season averaged 18.9 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists and shot 49% from the field. She was IBCA All-State and led the Central State 8 in scoring.

Second team

Jilyan Burgener, Jr., G, Central A&M

All-CIC First Team player who was a huge offensive threat, but could also find her teammates.

Zahria Gibbs, Sr. G, MacArthur

Top defender in the Central State 8 averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 steals and 2.3 assists.

Joella Livingston, Jr., G, St. Teresa

One of the area’s top point guards, she averaged 9.7 points, 5 steals, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

JuJu Mize, Sr., G, LSA

Mize switched from shooting guard to point guard this year and averaged 15 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 steals.

Kamryn Sturdy, Jr., G, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

Sturdy ran the show at point, averaging 13.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.8 steals.

Jaida Taylor, Sr., G/F, St. Teresa

Averaged 11.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and shot 45.3 percent from the field. All-CIC FIrst Team selection.

Honorable mention

Breyah Austin (Jr.), Eisenhower; Emma Babb (Sr.), Meridian; Reese Brunner (Sr.), Cerro Gordo/Bement; Julia Corzine (Sr.), Central A&M; Lanay Davis (Sr.), Eisenhower; Brenna Ducher (So.), Warrensburg-Latham; Alana Harlow (Jr.), Central A&M; Morgan Jones (Sr.), Warrensburg-Latham; Keeley Keane (Sr., G), LSA; Lexi Meyer (Fr., G), MacArthur; Savanna Moody (Sr., F/C), Maroa-Forsyth; Maggie Ravenscraft (So., G), Maroa-Forsyth; O’Niya Reed (So.), Eisenhower; Haylei Simpson (Jr.), Cerro Gordo/Bement; Linley Southern (Sr.), Warrensburg-Latham; Jocelyn Turner (So.), Mount Zion