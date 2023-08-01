First team

Anna Beyers, Sr., G, Pana

Beyers was IBCA and AP All-State , averaging 17.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 steals, and shot 48% from the field. She was AP All-State second team and also IBCA All-State, finishing with 1,269 points. She’ll continue her career at Illinois Wesleyan.

Ella Boyer, Sr., G, Tuscola

Boyer led Tuscola to a 33-2 record, including a 28-game winning streak, averaging 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals and a school-record 78 3-pointers. She was AP All-State Honorable Mention and IBCA All-State Second Team. She’s headed to Illinois State on a softball scholarship.

Kloe Froebe, Jr., G, Lincoln

The Herald & Review Area Player of the Year had arguably the most dominant season in area history, averaging 28.2 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead her team to a second place finish in Class 2A.

Sydney Richards, Sr., G, Neoga

Richards led her team to state by averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. She was first team AP All-State and 2nd team IBCA All-State.

Alexis Wade, Sr., PG, Mount Pulaski

Wade led her team to the sectional title game, averaging 19.5 points, 5 assists and 5 steals. She was AP All-State Honorable Mention and scored more than 1,800 points for her career.

Second team

Chloe Ashcraft, Sr., C, Pana

Averaged 14 points, 8.8 rebounds and shot 49% from the field. Had 12 double-doubles.

Haylee Campbell, Neoga, Jr., F

Had 11.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.8 assists for Class 1A state team.

Clara Dempsey, Clinton, Fr., G

Averaged 12 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals and hit 48 3-pointers.

Becca Heitzig, Jr., G, Lincoln

Put up 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for second-place team in Class 2A.

Claire Seal, Jr., F, ALAH

Averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and had 17 double doubles.

Honorable mention

Aryn Alde (Sr., G), Pana; Lexie Bartimus (Sr., G), Okaw Valley; Bailey Bennett (Sr., G), Okaw Valley; Jenna Bowman (Jr.), Lincoln; Charley Condill (Sr., F), ALAH; Regan Filkin (So., G), Clinton; Lily Ghere (Sr.), Mattoon; Izabelle Hay (Sr.), Sullivan; Eva Hopkins (Sr.), Arcola; Heidi Humble (Jr., G), Clinton; Jacey Kessler (Jr.), Arcola; MaKayla Koeppel (Jr, F), Clinton; Addison Minor (So.), Sullivan; Kailee Otto (Sr., F), ALAH; Reagan Reedy (Sr., G), Okaw Valley; Kacie Sisk (So.), Arcola; Avery Smith (Fr., G), Clinton; Addison Tarr (So.), Taylorville; Mia Wade (Sr.), Shelbyville; Harley Woodard (Sr.), Tuscola