Heyworth blitzes Flanagan-Cornell in convincing fashion 49-9

Heyworth's river of points eventually washed away Flanagan-Cornell in a 49-9 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 3.

Heyworth opened with a 10-5 advantage over Flanagan-Cornell through the first quarter.

Heyworth's shooting stormed to a 49-9 lead over Flanagan-Cornell at the intermission.

Recently on December 29 , Heyworth squared up on Decatur St Teresa in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

