Heyworth busts Fisher 47-27

Heyworth handled Fisher 47-27 in an impressive showing for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 30.

Last season, Heyworth and Fisher squared off with January 31, 2022 at Heyworth High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 23, Fisher faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest . For results, click here. Heyworth took on El Paso-Gridley on January 26 at El Paso-Gridley High School. Click here for a recap.

