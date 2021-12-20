Heyworth casts spell on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36-28

Heyworth topped Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36-28 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 20.
In recent action on December 14, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Clinton and Heyworth took on Tremont on December 13 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.
There was no room for doubt as the Hornets added to their advantage with a 36-28 margin in the closing period.
