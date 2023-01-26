Heyworth earns solid win over El Paso-Gridley 45-30

Heyworth put together a victorious gameplan to stop El Paso-Gridley 45-30 in Illinois girls basketball on January 26.
Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth squared off with January 27, 2022 at Heyworth High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 18, Heyworth faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth took on Downs Tri-Valley on January 21 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
