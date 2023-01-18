Heyworth exhales after close call with El Paso-Gridley 32-30

Heyworth fans held their breath in an uneasy 32-30 victory over El Paso-Gridley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.
The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 46-24 game on January 27, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Heyworth faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.