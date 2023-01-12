Heyworth explodes past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50-21

Heyworth controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-21 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 12.
Last season, Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with January 13, 2022 at Heyworth High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 5, Heyworth squared off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.