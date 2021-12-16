Heyworth overcomes LeRoy in competitive affair 38-30

Heyworth upended LeRoy for a narrow 38-30 victory on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring 38-30 to finish the game in style.
